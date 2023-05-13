Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telstra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGPY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501. Telstra Group has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

