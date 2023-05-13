Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Up 2.8%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 158,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 62,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Tembo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.44.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

