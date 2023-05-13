Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,602.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMNSF remained flat at $81.77 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36.
