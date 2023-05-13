Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,602.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMNSF remained flat at $81.77 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

