Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays increased their target price on Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital raised Tencent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Tencent Stock Performance

TCEHY opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. Tencent has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Tencent Increases Dividend

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.12%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.2691 dividend. This is a positive change from Tencent’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

