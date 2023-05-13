Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Terna Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. Terna has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Get Terna alerts:

Terna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.