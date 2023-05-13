Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Terna Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. Terna has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $26.75.
Terna Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terna (TEZNY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.