Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $522.62 million and $36.05 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003392 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003123 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,852,198,605,230 coins and its circulating supply is 5,880,970,461,800 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

