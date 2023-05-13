Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.85 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00003425 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $250.04 million and $25.85 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 271,397,778 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

