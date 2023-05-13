TerraClassicUSD Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $144.70 million and $7.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,751,384 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,283,184 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

