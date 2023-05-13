Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.61. The company has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

