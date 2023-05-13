Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

