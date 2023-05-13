Tezos Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003315 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $835.42 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003418 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003165 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 958,897,756 coins and its circulating supply is 937,695,308 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

