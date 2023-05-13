The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

