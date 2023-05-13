The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $666.54

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 666.54 ($8.41) and traded as low as GBX 662.45 ($8.36). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.43), with a volume of 83,970 shares traded.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,128.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 651.95.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,406.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

In other The Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 2,950 shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($25,237.85). 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

