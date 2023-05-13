The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 67.0% in April

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,648. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $17.24.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.