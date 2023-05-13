The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 67.0% in April

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,648. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.