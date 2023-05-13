The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

CUBA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUBA Get Rating ) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.