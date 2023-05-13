The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
