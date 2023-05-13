The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUBA Get Rating ) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

