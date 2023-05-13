The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $35.35 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $66.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

