The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 521,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,131. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

