The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $895.00

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895 ($11.29) and traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($11.13). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.29), with a volume of 35,892 shares.
The Scottish Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 895 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 895.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72.
About The Scottish Investment Trust
The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.