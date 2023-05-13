The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $195,250.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $195,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,786.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SMPL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

