The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,490 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $46,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $12,154,895. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $182.09 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.