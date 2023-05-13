The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $35.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.28 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 40,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,325,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,171,000 after buying an additional 1,703,152 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 116,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

