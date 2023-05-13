Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $264.81 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $264.81 million and $3.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,134,600,100 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

