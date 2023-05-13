Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $266.25 million and $3.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,134,900,446 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

