THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 9.1%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.74 ($0.94). Approximately 18,034,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 8,342,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.22 ($1.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded THG to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 81 ($1.02) to GBX 98 ($1.24) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded THG to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.01).

THG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £817.70 million, a PE ratio of -170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.13.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

