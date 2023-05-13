Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter Buys 5,909 Shares of Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter bought 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,689.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,066.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,028.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
