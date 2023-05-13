Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter Buys 5,909 Shares of Stock

May 13th, 2023

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter bought 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,689.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,066.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,028.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

