Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$184.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.0 %

TRI opened at C$167.53 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$120.57 and a one year high of C$180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.3202218 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

