THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $397.36 million and $17.84 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,060,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,231,014 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

