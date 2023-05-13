Threshold Hits One Day Volume of $10.58 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $271.33 million and $10.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,841.92 or 1.00027986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02743389 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $14,014,277.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

