thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 86.2% in April

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. 6,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

