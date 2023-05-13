Time Finance (LON:TIME) Trading Up 4.4%

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.36). Approximately 1,177,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 636% from the average daily volume of 159,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,431.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

