Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) & AON (NYSE:AON) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) and AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group -32.23% -16.05% -8.70% AON 20.63% -4,553.36% 8.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tingo Group and AON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AON 2 8 3 0 2.08

Volatility & Risk

AON has a consensus target price of $319.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AON is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tingo Group and AON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 3.25 -$47.07 million N/A N/A AON $12.68 billion 5.41 $2.59 billion $12.46 26.98

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

AON beats Tingo Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

