Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 270,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tiptree by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Trading Up 4.8 %

TIPT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 391,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $477.56 million, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

