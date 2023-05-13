TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TOMZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. 24,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,578. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.