TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of TOMZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. 24,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,578. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.12.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.
