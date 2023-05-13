TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 551,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 148.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ TRMD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. 469,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. TORM has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.58.

TORM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.06%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Separately, Danske upgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

