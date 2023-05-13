Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

