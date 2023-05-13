Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Total Energy Services Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.52.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Total Energy Services (TOTZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.