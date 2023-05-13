Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $87.61

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.61 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 80.26 ($1.01). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.06), with a volume of 27,206 shares trading hands.

Transense Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transense Technologies

In related news, insider Melvyn Segal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,400 ($5,552.05). Corporate insiders own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

