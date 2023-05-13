TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TANNZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Featured Stories

