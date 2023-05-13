Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,780 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.