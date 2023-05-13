Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,519 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $331.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

