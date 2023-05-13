Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.93 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.