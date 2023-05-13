Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 9,342 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 185.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE DFS opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

