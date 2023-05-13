Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,480 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.53.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $229.48 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.55 and its 200 day moving average is $274.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

