Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as low as C$3.30. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 12,320 shares trading hands.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of C$67.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4267425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

