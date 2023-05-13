Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Trading Down 11.2 %

Trevena stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevena will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.