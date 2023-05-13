Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.