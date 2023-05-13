Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $84.41 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

