Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys Shares of 6,975 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $549,835. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTDR opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.