Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

