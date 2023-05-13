Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases New Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,124,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 105,192 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,653 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

